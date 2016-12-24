Pastor Adeboye commends Fayose, urges other governors to emulate him

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has advised state governors to emulate their Ekiti State counterpart, Mr Ayo Fayose, in protecting the interest of their people.

Adeboye stated on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti at the palace of Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe.

The renowned cleric, who paid a call on the monarch before attending a crusade at the unusually crowded Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado Ekiti described the governor as a great defender of his people and their cause.

He commended the governor for taking great risks of defending and protecting the interests of his people.

‎“Your Excellency, we thank God for your life, courage, boldness and being willing to take the risk.

“You are doing this so that your people can be protected and I know you are aware of what I am talking about.

“You can be sure that we are praying for you and you will succeed., i hope other governors will stand for their people like you and defend their people and say enough is enough,” he said.

Adeboye who prayed for the restoration of the lost glory of Ekiti, also commended Oba Adejugbe for leading his people in the way of the Lord.

Earlier, the governor said Nigerians appreciate the efforts of Adeboye at taking the gospel round the world‎.

‎

“We ‎know that it is at this time of the year that you go round and we pray that God strengthens you.

“Your visit is annually and when a man of God passes by, we want to take that advantage for him to bless us, we appreciate your efforts at taking the gospel round the world‎,” he said.

Oba Adejugbe described Adeboye’s visit as a blessing to the palace, and the people of the state in general.

Pastor Adeboye later held a revival at the stadium and later visited Ikere Ekiti, Ilawe Ekiti as well as Ogotun-Ekiti

(NAN)

