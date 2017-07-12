Husband Chops Off His Wife’s Hand To Stop Her From Furthering Her Education . .

A jealous husband is facing life in prison after chopping off his wife’s fingers because she began studying for a degree without his permission. Rafiqul Islam, 30, blindfolded his wife Hawa Akhter, 21, and taped her mouth, telling her he was going to give her a surprise present.

Instead he made her hold out her hand and cut off all five fingers. One of his relatives then threw Ms Akhter’s fingers in the dustbin to ensure doctors could not reattach them. .

Mr Islam, who is a migrant worker in the United Arab Emirates, had warned his wife there would ‘severe consequences’ if she did not give up her studies. ‘After he came back to Bangladesh, he wanted to have a discussion with me,’ Ms Akhter told The Times. ‘

Suddenly, he blindfolded me and tied my hand. He also taped my mouth saying that he would give me some surprise gifts. But, instead he cut off my fingers.’ Mohammed Saluddin, the Bangladesh police chief said that Mr Islam had confessed after he was arrested in the capital, Dhaka, and will face charges of permanent disfiguration. .

Human rights groups are demanding life imprisonment. Ms Akhter says she is learning to write with her left hand and is determined to resume her studies. She is now back at her parent’s house.

