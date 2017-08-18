Tuesday , August 22 2017
Glo Data Plans
#ResumeOrResign Protesters Get UK Police Permit To Hold Vigil Against Buhari In London

4 days ago

The UK police has granted a series of permits to Nigerians in London who are set to embark on a procession and night vigil against the continued stay of President Muhammadu Buhari in “Abuja House” in London. A UK-based Nigerian, Chidi Cali, told Saharareporters that the London Metropolitan police granted their group express permission to engage in a #Resumeorresign which will be held in front of the Abuja House in London starting from today (Friday at 3 PM London time.

According to him, the protest will take place on Friday, August 18 at  5 pm and Saturday, August 19, at 8:30 at 2, Campden Hill, Kensington W8 7AD.

 

He said the protest would be a candlelight vigil and procession that will last several hours to force President Muhammadu Buhari to either resume to work in Nigeria or resign as Nigeria’s President. Chidi also promises that a 7-day sit-out will be undertaken as a follow-up if president Buhari refuses to vacate the official Nigerian property in London to return to work as soon as possible.

 

 The broad permit granted the group includes suspension of parking in the vicinity of the area as well and protective police barricades throughout the duration of the protest.

6 comments

  1. Humphrey
    August 18, 2017 at 11:56 pm

    I support the protest. Buhari must either go home or resign

    Reply
  2. Dave Usen
    August 18, 2017 at 11:57 pm

    Picture president should come home

    Reply
  3. Wale Folarin
    August 19, 2017 at 12:00 am

    It’s unprecedented that the president of a country will be overseas for over 105 days. The protesters have a point

    Reply
  4. James Ugwu
    August 19, 2017 at 12:02 am

    Shame to Police Inspector General. Can he send his men to go teargas the protesters in London?

    Reply
  5. Baldwin Ehis
    August 19, 2017 at 12:05 am

    Our mumu don do. Buhari must return home or resign

    Reply
  6. Hussein Farouk
    August 19, 2017 at 3:43 am

    I don’t know why all these agitations for Buhari to resign if he cannot return home. Has the man not handed over to the Vice-President?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

