‘I Married My Wife One Week After We Met And 30 Years Later I Have The Best Family – Okorocha

Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha and his wife, Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha have been married for almost 30 years and together they have six children.

Narrating how he met his wife, Rochas Okorocha told LIB that, ‘i was quite young, about 24 years old then. My father fell sick and one day he told me he wants me to get married that he wants to see my wife before he dies and he was quite young then. That was how I began the search for a wife’.

He continued to say, ‘one morning I was driving and I saw a young lady packing tomatoes by the side of the road and I said to my friend, ‘this is my wife’. So we stopped and asked if we could help her and she said no and my friends laughed at me so we left but somehow I believed I have seen my wife. The next day I was passing in a bus and I saw the same young lady at the same spot with her sisters though I didn’t stop to talk to her that day but anytime I see her its always like stars shine through my eyes like I’ve seen something that’s not normal’.

‘Eventually, we met by accident at an event and that’s how we got talking. Our courtship didn’t even last for one week before we got married, I’ sure it’s one of the fastest marriages ever and today I can say meeting my wife, the first lady is the best thing that ever happened to me in life, believe me and I say it anywhere in the world to whoever cares to know. I’m blessed with the best family you can think of. I have the best marriage on earth. My wife doesn’t believe in gold and all these jewelries that women wear because our life is a life of service’ he said.

