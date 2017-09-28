Thursday , September 28 2017
Lagos Ranked 3rd Worst City In The World For Drivers By Forbes

Malena Onoruvwe

Forbes has released the list for the best and worst cities for drivers in the world, where Lagos was ranked 3rd worst city for drivers in the world.
Dusseldorf, Germany came first as the best city for drivers with 20% congestion, 21.20 mph average speed. -According to an analysis of factors in 100 international cities, Dusseldorf, Germany is the best place in the world to be a motorist.

Lagos ranked 3rd and only African city on the list, has 60% congestion, 10.70 mph average speed. See full list below;

