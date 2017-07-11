Ex-Minister Denies Involvement In Plot To Unseat Osinbajo

A former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Bala Mohammed, on Monday said there was no truth in a media report (not in The PUNCH) that he attended a meeting in Saudi Arabia during which plan to unseat the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, was hatched.

In a statement in Abuja, the former minister who served under former President Goodluck Jonathan, appealed to those he described as “political opportunists and agent provocateur” to allow Osinbajo concentrate on the task of stabilising the nation.

While denying his involvement in any meeting in Saudi Arabia, Mohammed said his trip to the holy land did not go beyond the usual spiritual obligation.

The former minister said, “I was not invited to such a meeting, if it held at all. And even if I had been invited I would not have attended for reasons that are all too obvious.

“My antecedents are so well established that to associate me with a clandestine parochial project aimed at subverting the constitution will negate everything that I stand for and cherish.

“No matter how anybody feels, it must be acknowledged that Yemi Osinbajo is today occupying the position of acting President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by the grace of God.

“Therefore, political opportunists and agent provocateur especially those of his All Progressives Congress should spare the nation this embarrassing conspiracy narrative that is domiciled in their party.”

The former minister, therefore advised the desperate politicians to bury their differences and join hands with the Acting President.

“Unless we are being hypocritical, Prof. Osinbajo is doing his best to bridge the leadership vacuum created by the absence of the President, a vacuum that has triggered all kinds of dangerous political permutations.

“The country’s leadership is expected to galvanise all stakeholders while the political class is expected to rally behind it to fashion a way out of the present crisis.

“I would want to say that Prof. Osinbajo has demonstrated courage in the face of danger, commendable sobriety in spite of provocation and focus in the midst of distraction to the extent that, I am confident, President Buhari will be very proud of him.

“I make this comment with every sense of responsibility and without prejudice to my loyalty to my party, the People’s Democratic Party and my personal ambition and aspirations as a politician,” he added.

.

Comments

comments