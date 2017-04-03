Friday , April 7 2017
Glo Data Plans
Home / Business / Local Business / CBN Staff Dies of Strange Illness
Late Chuks Ewoh fondly called Onowo by his friends

CBN Staff Dies of Strange Illness

Charles Igbinidu 4 days ago Local Business 1 Comment

A senior Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) staff has died of a strange sickness after battling with it for over nine (9) years.

Chuks Ewoh fondly called Onowo by his friends, died in the late hours of March 1st at a Graki Hospital in Abuja.

Untill 2003 when he was retired as a result of protracted ill-health, Chuks served CBN in many states and in various capacities cutting accross administrative and supervisory roles and rose to management level.

Late Ewoh

He attended Agbor Model Secondary Primary School where he abtained his First School Leaving Certificate and proceeded to Gbenoba Grammar School, Agbor In Delta State for his secondary education.

He also abotained a Highier Diploma in 1989 and a Highier National Diploma in Accountancy on the 25th of July, 1994  from the Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Enugu State.

Being a man of knowledge,by 2003, Chuks had abtained both Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) and Masters of Business Administration (MBA) in Banking and Finance.

He was a member of The Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM),CBN Football and Tenis Club, Noble Peace Club International, Rotary Internation as well as other professional and social organizations.

He is survived by a beautiful wife, Mrs. Nkechi Ewoh and three children, Adanna, Chelsea and Whitney.

May his soul rest in perfect peace, amen

Comments

comments

Tags

About Charles Igbinidu

Charles Igbinidu is a Public Relations practitioner in Lagos, Nigeria

Check Also

NNPC yet to remit $15.8 billion LNG dividend to govt. coffers says NEITI

Like Tweet +1 Pin Share WhatsAppThe Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) says Nigerian National …

One comment

  1. Omobhude Johnson
    April 4, 2017 at 6:59 am

    Accept my condolence and may his soul rest in peace.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by Hellowebs!
© Copyright 2011 - 2017, All Rights Reserved