CBN Staff Dies of Strange Illness

A senior Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) staff has died of a strange sickness after battling with it for over nine (9) years.

Chuks Ewoh fondly called Onowo by his friends, died in the late hours of March 1st at a Graki Hospital in Abuja.

Untill 2003 when he was retired as a result of protracted ill-health, Chuks served CBN in many states and in various capacities cutting accross administrative and supervisory roles and rose to management level.

He attended Agbor Model Secondary Primary School where he abtained his First School Leaving Certificate and proceeded to Gbenoba Grammar School, Agbor In Delta State for his secondary education.

He also abotained a Highier Diploma in 1989 and a Highier National Diploma in Accountancy on the 25th of July, 1994 from the Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Enugu State.

Being a man of knowledge,by 2003, Chuks had abtained both Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) and Masters of Business Administration (MBA) in Banking and Finance.

He was a member of The Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM),CBN Football and Tenis Club, Noble Peace Club International, Rotary Internation as well as other professional and social organizations.

He is survived by a beautiful wife, Mrs. Nkechi Ewoh and three children, Adanna, Chelsea and Whitney.

May his soul rest in perfect peace, amen

