The Buhari we met was very cheerful says Okorocha

Charles Igbinidu

Governor Rochas Okorocha said President Muhammadu Buhari was very cheerful and has not lost any bit of his sense of humour when he and other leaders of the All Progressives Congress met him in London today.

Okorocha gave this report in a telephone conversation Reported by President Buhari’s special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina.

According to Adesina, the Imo state governor said the party delegation spent more than an hour with President Buhari over lunch, and it was very clear from the discussions that he followed developments at home very closely.

He said the President was delighted to receive the delegation and asked each governor about affairs in his state.

He also asked the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, about the state of the railways.

When asked to react to all the negative things being said about him, the President just laughed, describing such negative reports as lies.

Governor Okorocha said President Buhari was completely unperturbed by the cocktail of lies. He, instead, sent his best wishes to Nigerians.

According to the governor, Nigerians don’t have to worry at all, adding that President Buhari will be back as soon as the doctors give him the green light.

“By our visit to London today, the merchants of lies have been put out of business and Nigerians will not buy the garbage they have been selling. All those who look up to fake news can find better use for their time,” Governor Okorocha noted.

Governors Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa; Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna; Yahaya Bello of Kogi; and APC National Chairman, Chief John Oyegun, were also in the delegation

One comment

  1. Abhulimhen John Albert
    July 24, 2017 at 7:37 am

    Old fools just deceiving themselves. If truly he is this healthy, why can’t he at least communicate with his people …

    Reply

