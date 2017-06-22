Obaseki Appoints Ex-SSG, ThisDay Editor As SAs

Thursday , June 22 2017
The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has announced the appointment of seven special advisers, including a former Secretary to the Edo State Government, Prof Julius Ihonvbere, and an editor of THISDAY, Mr Crusoe Osagie.

While Osagie was appointed as an SA to the governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Ihonvbere was made the Chairman, Strategic Planning Team, Governor’s Office.

Other appointees are Chief Osaro Idah, SA on Political and Community Matters; Joe Okojie, SA on Agriculture and Food Security Programme; Joseph Eboigbe, SA on Economic and Development planning; Gowon Yakubu, SA on Special Duties; and Dr Joan Oviawe, SA on Basic Education.

The governor, in a statement, on Wednesday, said the appointments were based on the competence and vast experiences of the appointees in their various fields.

 

