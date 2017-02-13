Tuesday , February 14 2017
Donald Trump

Buhari speaks to Trump on telephone – Femi Adesina

Charles Igbinidu

President Muhammadu Buhari this afternoon from London spoke to President Donald Trump on telephone at the request of the American President.

The conversation was cordial and President Buhari congratulated Trump on his election as President of the United States, and on his cabinet.

The two leaders discussed ways to improve cooperation in the fight against terrorism through provision of necessary equipment.

President Trump encouraged President Buhari to keep up the good work he is doing, and also commended him for the efforts made in rescuing 24 of the Chibok Girls and the strides being taken by the Nigerian military.

President Trump assured the Nigerian President of US readiness to cut a new deal in helping Nigeria in terms of military weapons to combat terrorism.

President Trump also invited President Buhari to Washington at a mutually convenient date.

FEMI ADESINA

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

February 13, 2017.

2 comments

  1. Dennis Obayagbona
    February 13, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Then why is he not picking my calls?

    Reply
  2. Juliet Ugboma
    February 13, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    I just spoke wit him too,though network was too busy

    Reply

