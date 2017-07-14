Aroms Aigbehi: I Came to Invest In Edo, Now They Want to Kill My Wife & Me

Mr Aroms Aigbehi, The Chairman Of Aroms Farms Nigeria Limited, Exposed how Governor Godwin Obaseki, Cancel the Chance to Create up to 16,000 Job Chances, through the Agricultural Sector.

He Futher Explain Further How the Governor is aiding the Foreigners to Steal the state resources.

Meanwhile, He also spoke on how his life and that of his wife is been threatned by Crack Team, Claiming to be working For Governor Obaseki, They have so many ways threatned him and call him bad names, For Exposing the wrong doings in the state, and how he exposed How Fulani Herdsmen destroy his Investment in Edo State.

The Crack Team is Headed By Albert Obazee, The Governor Cousin.

