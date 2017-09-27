“Not Even UN Can Stop The NGO Bill” – Umar Buba Jibril For House Of Reps

The House of Representatives has vowed to go ahead with the Bill seeking to regulate the activities of Non-Governmental Organizations and Civil Society Organizations.

The House made its position known in a statement by the Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Umar Buba Jibril, on Thursday.

Jibril said in a statement that not even the United Nations, to which some of the NGOs and CSOs have appealed to, can prevail on the National Assembly to stop the process for the passage of the Bill.

He said: “Going on cheap propaganda and blackmail and even calling on World bodies including the United Nations to help you withdraw a bill from our National Assembly will not help you!”

Jibril, however, in the statement, said churches, mosques and thrift societies are not going to be affected by the Bill.

The statement by Jibril is reproduced below:

“House clears the air on NGO regulation Bill

…Some NGOs collected funds for North East IDPs and disappeared

…Churches, Mosques, Esusu, Market Women Associations not affected.

Religious bodies and organizations are NOT NGOs

Our quasi financial institutions at local levels are NOT NGOs! These organizations have existed for centuries to serve businesses and commerce of our market women and traders.

Now NGOs (Non-Governmental Organizations) and CSOs (Civil Society Organizations) are voluntary organizations that are registered to partner Government at all levels to fill gaps wherever they exist. They are supposed to be partners in progress with the Government; therefore the need for a commission to serve this purpose arises

Secondly and naturally for them to carry out their activities, the NGOs and CSOs solicit for funds from all over the World and collect billions of naira on behalf of Nigerians!

Thirdly they recruit expatriates to help them run their activities in the country with lots of abuses.

Etc etc

However, recent developments have shown that;

— Some people registered NGOs,solicited for funds and disappeared. That happened recently in the North East.

— Some NGOs are used to fund the activities of terrorist and insurgents!

Etc etc

The NGOs bill therefore is primarily to set up a commission to regulate their activities and provide a platform for robust relationships between them and the government for the interests of Nigerians.

In addition it is to ensure TRANSPARENCY and ACCOUNTABILITY in the ways and manners the NGOs collect moneys and use them for Nigerians.

The NGOs bill is not new or peculiar to Nigeria. It exists in many countries particularly in the ECOWAS sub-region and all over Africa and other continents. In Europe, Israel passed theirs last year! Kenya has a similar law since 1990!

Nigeria is and should not be a banana republic where anything goes.

Finally, the way the NGOs are reacting to this wonderful and well packaged bill particularly SERAP is not only shameful but condemnable.

The Nigerian parliament is an institution governed by rules and traditions. When a bill is for public hearing you go there and present your views like other interested Nigerians and invited cooperate bodies and government agencies for the standing committee to do justice to the bill. Period!

