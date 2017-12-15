Young brides marry trees in bizarre mass wedding officiated by a ?priest?

A group of women were filmed having a bizarre mass wedding where they wore white dresses to marry trees.

The ceremony was organized by nature activists. During the ceremony, which held in the Peruvian capital Lima, they pledged to look after the trees until they were parted by death.

The wedding was organized by Peruvian artist and activist Richard Torres, who is famed internationally for his pro-tree performances. At the ceremony, leaves were used instead of confetti and brides kissed the tree trunk after taking their vows.

The officiating “priest” was Richard Torres while the brides were local actresses he had persuaded to perform for the occasion.

Torres said: “We are giving a message of peace, giving a message to make people aware of the need to take care of trees.”

Patricia Serra, one of the brides, said: “This event is to make people aware of the need to love trees and this is a commitment that is going to be for the rest of your life, it is the same as a common wedding, making a promise. Trees do not have a voice but we all are listening to their protests and therefore we are here.”

The aim of the event was to remind Peruvians of the value of trees and the need to look after them.