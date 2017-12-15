Nigeria’s First Olympic Gold Medalist, Chioma Ajunwa promoted to the rank of ACP

Nigeria’s First Olympic Gold Medalist, Chioma Ajunwa got promoted to the position of Assistant Commissioner of Police a few days ago. Before her promotion, she was the Deputy Commandant, Police Training School Ikeja.

Chioma is a former athlete who specialised in the long jump. After various setbacks in her career she achieved fame when she became the first athlete in Nigeria to win an Olympic gold medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, and till date remains Nigeria’s only individual Olympic gold medalist.

She is also the first black African woman to win an Olympic gold medal in a field event.