Nigeria’s First Olympic Gold Medalist, Chioma Ajunwa Gets Promoted To The Rank Of ASP

Nigeria’s First Olympic Gold Medalist, Chioma Ajunmwa has just been promoted as a Police officer.

She got promoted to the post of Assistant Commissioner of Police a few days ago. Before her promotion, she was the Deputy Commandant, Police Training School Ikeja.

Chioma is a former athlete who specialised in the long jump. After various setbacks in her career she achieved fame when she became the first athlete in Nigeria to win an Olympic gold medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, and till date remains Nigeria’s only individual Olympic gold medalist.

She is also the first black African woman to win an Olympic gold medal in a field event.