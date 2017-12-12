A Nigerian lady named Peace Eze, from South Eastern Nigeria, has emerged the 2017 fall overall outstanding graduate at University of Louisiana in the U.S.
Peace whose instagram account goes by Chizzy Simmons shared her hallmark achievement on instastory and wrote:
“I am so grateful to have been honored as the UL college of science outstanding graduate and the overall UL outstanding graduate for fall 2017. This has been a long and wonderful journey and I️ am so grateful to God for giving me the opportunity to be a Ragin Cajun
#geauxul #nigerianpride #beautyandbrains ”
See photos below:
