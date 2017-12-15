The Next Titan Nigeria Season 4: Kennedy Iyeh Wins N5 Million And A Brand New Ford Ranger

There has been tension in the air since the beginning of the journey for the top 16 contestants of The Next Titan Nigeria Season 4, for who will win 5 million naira and a brand new Ford Ranger

The Next Titan Nigeria Season 4, which has been proudly sponsored by Heritage Bank Plc, in association with Sifax Group and official automotive sponsor Ford Motors/Coscharis Motors alongside official supporting sponsors like Nikky Taurus Ltd, Courteville Business Solutions Plc., AERO Contractors, Afromedia Plc., Hygeia HMO, Bedmate Furniture, Pulse TV and powered by Bravopoints International Ltd has finally come to an end as the winner of this season emerged at the just concluded Grand finale which held on the 10th of December at the Oriental Hotel Lagos.

The 22 year old Iyeh Kennedy, who is a Herbs and Spice Cultivator, and a graduate of Microbiology from Godfrey Okoye University Enugu has just emerged winner of The Next Titan Nigeria Season 4, with cash prize of 5 million naira and a brand new Ford Ranger courtesy official automotive sponsor Ford motors and Coscharis Motors. Kennedy who made it to the final stage with his ex-fellow contestants Adenike Ogundoro who is a Baker, Dioka Chiemeka Samuel, an Ecopreneur and Amaka Nworah, who is a shoe maker had a fair share of his experience as a young and budding entrepreneur with the weekly board room sessions by the best in the game such as the judges of the show Mr. Kyari Bukar, Chairman, Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Mr. Tonye Cole, CEO, Sahara Group, Mrs. Lillian Olubi, CEO Primera Africa Securities Ltd, and Mr. Chris Parkes, CEO CPMS Africa.

The Next Titan Nigeria, which is Nigeria’s foremost Entrepreneurial Reality Show has just recorded yet another successful season, now boasts of producing four consecutive millionaires through the platform.