Jonathan Blasts APC Govt Again, Says APC Govt Full Of Lies

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday said Buhari’s administration has failed in governance.

He also noted that APC’s victory in the 2015 presidential election was aided by propaganda and lies, added that the ruling party has continued to feed Nigerians with lies and has deployed hi-tech propaganda to cover up its misrule.

Jonathan spoke when he received Prof. Tunde Adeniran, one of the chairmanship aspirants for the December 9 National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also attacked the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, for failing to fix the power sector within the period his party had been in power as he expected of the PDP.

In his words, ‘those who are giving us some kind of names, what have they done? They spread propaganda and lies to professional level. Sometimes, people come to write off the 16 years of PDP, but PDP did well from May 1999 to May 2015. The PDP administration for 16 years did well, but this administration has done nothing; the administration is full lies and propaganda. “In the power sector, we did well to revive it. A state governor (then) said any serious government should be able to fix the power within six months’.

Jonathan also noted that when the PDP government raised the pump price of fuel from N67 to N97 because of increase of the crude oil price in the global market to over $100, but reduced it to N87 because of reduction in crude oil, it came under attack, but now that the price is about $53, the pump price of petrol is N143 with those who attacked his government keeping quiet.

He, however, said that all hopes are not lost as he advised the PDP to put its house in order for it to return to power in 2019. According to him, Nigerians have been able to see the difference between the APC and the PDP.