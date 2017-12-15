First Bank Staff Shot Dead By Unknown Gunmen In Warri

A staff of First Bank Nigeria Plc in Warri, Delta state, Obaro Oji, was shot dead by unknwon gunmen while he was returning to his home at Ekpan bridge, around NNPC Housing Complex in the state at about 8pm on Tuesday December 12th.

According to reports, the gunmen allegedly trailed him after he closed from work and chased him to the spot where he was shot at close range. The gunmen didn’t take anything from the car of the deceased suggesting they were only after his life.

He was initially declared missing by his wife, Judith, when he didn’t return home on Tuesday.

The state police command later found his body at the scene of the incident. The reason for the attack is yet unknown. The deceased left behind his wife and two sons.

His friends have taken to social media to mourn him. One of them, Princess Ame Cleo Eboigbe, wrote

“Obaro Oji!!!!!!!!!I am in shock!I opened my mouth to speak but words wont just come out.I wanna scream but no sound is coming out.You were so gentle,always ready/willing to help.I dint get to stand in queue neither did i have to wait for a second at Firstbank,Ekpan cos momsi always said go straight to Obaro cos i dont want you to waste time there oh*lol*I have questions to ask but I know I won’t get answers.I can’t question God,he knows best.I pray your killers are caught and made to face the music.I pray God comforts your family and all your friends.May your gentle soul rest in peace,Amen”