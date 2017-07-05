Woman, 71, Marries Her 16Year Old Toy Boy In Indonesia

A 71-year-old pensioner has married her 16-year-old toy boy in Indonesia after they threatened to commit suicide if their families blocked the marriage.

Despite their 55 year age gap, teenager Selamat Riayadi tied the knot with a widow named only as Rohaya in their home village of Karangendah.

Their wedding was held at the home of a community leader named Kuswoyo, who told local media that the couple said they would kill themselves if they were barred from marrying.

He reportedly said: ‘They said they wanted to commit suicide because they were completely in love, so if one of them dies, then both must die.’ Footage of the ceremony shows Selamat putting his hands to his face as guests scream and cheer in celebration.

They were accused of not marrying for love, but as both are equally poor, money is not thought to be a factor. Both Kuswoyo and the groom’s brother gave their permission for the couple to wed, according to local reports. .

Men must be at least 19 before they get married in Indonesia, but a loophole in the law allows for marriage under an individual’s ‘religious norms’. They reportedly formed a ‘nikah siri’ marriage which is recognised by society but not the state.

