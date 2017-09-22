I Will Surely And Definitely Tame The Mentally Deranged US Dotard With Fire – Kim Jung-Un

Supreme leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un has responded to US President, Donald Trump‘s speech at the United Nations where he talked about destroying North Korea.

Donald Trump escalated his threats against North Korea over its nuclear challenge threatening to “totally destroy’’ the country of 26 million people and mocking its leader, Kim Jong Un, as a “rocket man.’’

In a rare direct statement, Kim said he “will consider with seriousness exercising of a corresponding, highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history.’

“I am now thinking hard about what response he could have expected when he allowed such eccentric words to trip off his tongue. I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged US dotard with fire.’A dotard is a senile old person.

Kim also said the comments were reflective of “mentally deranged behavior” as North Korea’s foreign minister warned that Pyongyang could test a powerful nuclear weapon over the Pacific Ocean in response to US President Donald Trump’s threats of military action.

Comments

comments