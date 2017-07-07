We Will Create Oduduwa Republic 6months After Biafra Is Created- FFK

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has claimed that Oduduwa Republic will be created 6 months after Biafra becomes a sovereign nation.

Fani-Kayode, who has been publicly supporting Biafra’s movements for secession from Nigeria, took to his Twitter page on Friday, to insist on a referendum.

He wrote: “‘Treat the surrendering Biafrans well or risk their children rising again’- Gen. Phillip Effiong, 1970. Prophetic words.

“Oduduwa Republic shall be established no more than 6 months after Biafra has been created. Then we shall be free. TIME FOR REFERENDUMS!”

Yesterday, Fani-Kayode said Nigeria should be begging Igbos for forgiveness and not threatening them.

According to Fani-Kayode, the people from the South East need to be apologized to, after “we killed 3 million Igbos in the war including 1 million children.”

