Video: Woman Paraded After CCTV Caught Her Stealing A Handbag In A RCCG Lagos

Trending clips shared online show the moment a woman stole a bag after a service at a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) somewhere in Lagos.

The CCTV footage clearly recorded the moment she struck, but her luck ran out after she was apprehended and unable to escape.

Video 1: When CCTV recorded her stealing the bag

Video 2: When Church goers and security caught and questioned her

Comments

comments