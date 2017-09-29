Friday , September 29 2017
Home / News / Local News / Video: Man killed Five-Day-Old Baby He Fathered With The Wife’s Younger Sister

Video: Man killed Five-Day-Old Baby He Fathered With The Wife’s Younger Sister

Malena Onoruvwe 6 hours ago Local News Leave a comment

Share
+1
Share

 47-year-old Moses Otimba was arrested for infanticide after he killed a five-day-old baby boy he fathered with the younger sister of his pregnant.

The suspect impregnated his 18-year-old sister-in-law, Joy, killed the child after delivery and buried it in a shallow grave near a river.

Otimba, an indigene of Ogbogoro community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa state, was said to have carried out the act in connivance in order to hide the paternity of the baby.

Watch video at the link below:

 

Share
+1
Share

Comments

comments

Tags

About Malena Onoruvwe

Check Also

Governors Want FG To Hand Over Federal Roads To States

The governors of the 36 state of the federation in Nigeria have called on President …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by Hellowebs!
© Copyright 2011 - 2017, All Rights Reserved