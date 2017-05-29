University of Ibadan shut over students’ protest

The University of Ibadan has been shut and students ordered to vacate the campus by 6pm today.

The management of the premier university in Nigeria took the decision after the students took to the streets of the city, alleging insensitivity on the part of the university management.

But the university’s Director of Communications and Publication, Olatunji Oladejo, told NAN that the closure became necessary in order to avert crisis.

He said that the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, had convened an emergency meeting of the university Senate to review the circumstances surrounding the development.

” The University of Ibadan in its wisdom has decided to shift the examination earlier scheduled for June to July, 2017, ” Oladejo said.

He said that undergraduate students are to resume on July 17, while the post graduate students would continue to stay on campus for their research activities.

The students at a congress on Saturday passed a resolution to disrupt the forthcoming examinations if students were not provided with identity cards.

They also asked the authorities constitute the Students’ Welfare Board as well as allow use of cooking appliances that had been banned in the halls of residence.

