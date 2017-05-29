Tuesday , May 30 2017
University of Ibadan shut over students’ protest

Charles Igbinidu 22 hours ago

The  University of Ibadan has been shut and students ordered to vacate the campus by 6pm today.

The management of the premier university in Nigeria took the decision after  the students took  to the streets of the city, alleging insensitivity  on the part of the  university management.

But the university’s  Director of Communications and Publication, Olatunji Oladejo,  told  NAN that the closure  became necessary in order to avert crisis.

He said that the Vice Chancellor,  Prof. Idowu Olayinka, had convened an emergency meeting of the university Senate  to review  the circumstances surrounding the development.

” The University of Ibadan in its wisdom has decided to shift the  examination earlier scheduled  for June to July, 2017, ” Oladejo  said.

He said that undergraduate students are to resume  on July 17, while the post graduate students  would  continue to stay on campus for their research activities.

The students at a congress  on  Saturday passed a resolution  to disrupt the forthcoming examinations if students were not provided with identity cards.

They also asked the authorities  constitute the Students’ Welfare Board as well as allow  use of   cooking appliances that had been banned  in the halls of residence.

