UNICEF Donates N47m To Boost Sanitation In Sokoto

The United Nations International Children Emergency Fund has donated N47 million to the Sokoto State Government to boost sanitation and hygiene.

Mr Mohammed Mohiuddin, the Chief of the Field Office, Sokoto, announced the donation during a sensitisation programme for traditional leaders and local government councils’ chairmen on Friday in Sokoto.

Mohiuddin said that the money was provided to support the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene programme in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Sustainable Development Goal – Six (SDG-6) emphasises provision of clean water and sanitation for the populace.

The UNICEF official explained that the donation entailed provision of technical assistance through procurement, contract, management, implementation and monitoring of water supply and sanitation infrastructure in rural areas.

According to him, the aim is to work with government in accelerating access to water and sanitation for all people in the state.

He recalled that the state government had begun the mission of achieving the Sustainable Development SDG-6 by 2030.

He said that the donation was therefore aimed at encouraging the state to intensify efforts at achieving that goal in record time.

“UNICEF has also been working with the Rural Water and Sanitation Agency for the implementation of community-led total sanitation model.

“This is being done in 122 communities to be certified as open defecation free in Tangaza Local Government Area of the state,’’ he said.

He said that the Fund had supported the state to provide access to safe water in 30 communities in the local government through rehabilitation of 44 water facilities.

“The Fund has also developed a system for water safety planning, household water treatment and hygiene promotion aimed at improving health outcomes.

“UNICEF also supports the state government in other areas of maternal and child health, nutrition, polio and basic education.

“It also helps in social protection through conditional cash transfer to poor families and communication for development among others.’’

Mohiuddin advised the state government to scale up the WASH model interventions to cover other local governments through increased funding.

