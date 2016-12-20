U.S. closes embassy in Turkey

(Xinhua/NAN) U.S. Embassy in Ankara on Tuesday issued a statement saying that U.S. mission to Turkey will be closed.

According to the statement, an individual approached the U.S. Embassy Ankara main gate and discharged a firearm.

There have been no reported injuries and the individual is in police custody.

“Due to this incident, the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, the U.S. Consulate General in Istanbul, and the U.S. Consulate in Adana will be closed for normal operations on Tuesday,’’ the statement said.

The U.S. Mission also reminded U.S. citizens to review personal security plans, ensure communication connectivity and maintain a high level of vigilance and take appropriate steps to enhance personal security.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the heinous attack on Ambassador Karlov,’’ U.S. Ambassador to Turkey John Bass twitted on Monday.

The Arts and Culture Centre of the municipality of Ankara’s Cankaya district, where the Russia Amb. Andrei Karlov was shot dead on Monday, was only 50 metres to the U.S. Embassy.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Consulate in Adana informs U.S. citizens that general demonstrations are expected to take place between Ataturk Park and Adana’s Central Train Station on Tuesday afternoon.

The participants were expected to demonstrate against recent violent terrorist attacks throughout the country and against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Report says previous such demonstrations in other cities also included anti-American messages, even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence.

