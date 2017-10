Two PDP Members In The House Of Representatives Decamp To APC

Two members of the House of Representatives, Zephaniah Jisalo and Yusuf Tijjani, who came into the house on the platform of PDP, today announced their defection to APC.

The duo tendered their defection letter to the speaker, Yakubu Dogara during plenary this morning.

Jisalo and Tijjani who represent AMAC/Bwari federal constituency of the FCT and Okene/Ogori-Magogo federal constituency of Kogi State respectively, attributed their defection to the division in their state PDP chapters

