Trial Of Ife Monarch, Other Suspects Begins

The trial of Oba Ademola Ademiluyi; Pastor Taiwo Fakowajo and four other suspects arrested in connection with the March 8 clash between some Hausa persons and Yoruba began before Justice Kudirat Akano of Osun State High Court on Wednesday.

The suspects, who were brought to the court in a prison van, were ordered to be remanded in prison custody when they appeared before the judge on April 28.

The prosecution counsel, Mr. Simon Lough, said he brought four witnesses to the court but just one of the four, Nasri Malami, was taken for the day.

Malami, who gave his evidence in Hausa language, said through an interpreter that he identified the monarch, the pastor and another suspect, Akeem Elujoba as those, who beat some Hausa children, who are food vendors for messing up the frontage of Elujoba’s wife shop.

He said that he went to the duo but said the monarch threatened to beat him if he did not leave the place.

He told the court that he later went to the police station go report the matter.

Malami said some of the attackers wore masks, adding that Pastor Fakowajo shot and killed one Salmon Mohammed in his presence.

He also said that Fakowajo tried to shoot him but he managed to escape.

He told the court that he lost N8.7m cash to the crisis.

Malami said under cross examination by the defence counsel, Mr. Marital Agboola, that the Mohammed’s corpse was taken to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex in Ile Ife adding that the victim had since been buried.

Comments

comments