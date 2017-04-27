Transcorp Group Reports 20% Growth In Revenue

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp), a leading Nigerian conglomerate has announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The Group’s total revenue increased from N13.2bn to N15.8bn representing a 20% increase when compared to the Group’s performance in the corresponding period of 2016.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Income Statement

Revenue: N15.77bn, significant growth from N13.19bn in Q1 2016

(20%YoY increase);

Gross Profit: N6.94bn, improves from N5.91bn in Q1 2016 (17%YoY increase);

Operating Profit: N4.23bn from N3.25bn in Q1 2016(30%YoY increase);

Net Finance cost: N2.81bn compared to N1.52bn in Q1 2016;

Tax: N238mn compared to N524mn in Q1 2016;

Profit Before Tax: N1.73bn compared to N1.72bn in Q1 2016;

Profit After Tax: N1.49bn compared to Profit After Tax N1.21bn in

Q1 2016 (24% YoY increase)

Total Comprehensive Income: N2.1bn compared to N1.1 in Q1 2016 (92% YoY increase)

Balance Sheet

Total Assets: N244.87bn up from N232bn as at 31 December 2016

Shareholders Fund: N88.56bn up from N86bn as at December 2016.

Commenting on the result, the President and Chief Executive Officer, Transcorp, Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom said “Transcorp’s resilient performance is drawn from the diversity of our various business offerings. The closure of the Abuja Airport negatively affected occupancy for our hotel business, however this was buoyed by top line Year-on-Year growth in our power business following improvements in gas supply.

We expect to recover the lost ground brought on by the Abuja airport closure in Q2 2017. The reopening of the airport will pave the way for aggressive marketing that will improve traffic and occupancy at Transcorl Hotels. In addition we expect to see continued improvement in our power sector revenue as gas supply stabilises following the increased capacity of our plant arising from the recent commissioning of Gas Turbine 15.

Transcorp Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp) is a publicly quoted conglomerate with a diversified shareholder base of over 300,000 investors. Our portfolio comprises strategic investments in the power, hospitality, agribusiness and oil and gas sectors. Our notable businesses include Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja; Transcorp Hotels Calabar; Transcorp Power Limited, owner of 972Mw power plant. Teragro Commodities Limited, operator of Teragro Benfruit plant – Nigeria’s first-of-its-kind juice concentrate plant; and Transcorp Energy Limited

