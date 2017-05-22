Tinubu bankrolls air freight of Moji Olaiya’s body

Former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu today gave out the money needed to bring back to Nigeria the body of Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya from Canada, where she died on Thursday morning.

Sources said Asiwaju stepped in today after Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State disappointed the family. He was approached on Sunday.

Moji was scheduled for burial last Friday in compliance with Islamic rites, but her burial was shelved at the last minute, with her 18 year-old daughter insisting her body be brought back to Nigeria and words that Fayose was going to help. But Fayose snubbed the family.

Tinubu today met with the family, along with Nollywood friends of Moji , said a source close to the Bourdillon home of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress.

“Moji’s daughter, Adunola was crying when they met Tinubu. The Jagaban was moved by the emotions and helped with all the money needed”, the source said.

Yomi Fabiyi, secretary of Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) confirmed Asiwaju Tinubu’s assistance in a statement:

“The Committee after due deliberation consulted our father and a National Grand Patron of our association (TAMPAN) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the 21st May, 2017 to inform him of the demise of our colleague Moji Olaiya and that our humble unanimous decision is to have her body back, then given befitting burial and have her 2 months old daughter re-united with the family.

Today, Monday 22nd May, 2017 The Committee members, Adunola (Eldest daughter of Late Moji Olaiya)and two elder brothers of Late Moji Olaiya met with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and he expressed his sympathy directly and gave adequate support that will cover the entire air-frieght.

On behalf of the family, colleagues and friends we say a big thank you to the National Leader for his fatherly and timely intervention. Further support or assistance from other sources if received will be adequately acknowledged. For now, we are grateful to Asiwaju and his family.

The family and committee will however take it from there. Moreso, every other information relating the arrival and burial plans will be released shortly.”

