Tiger Woods arrested for drink driving

Golf legend Tiger Woods was arrested around 3 a.m. Monday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence in Jupiter, Florida, CNN has reported quoting Jupiter police spokeswoman Kristin Rightler said.

According to CNN, Woods was booked into a local jail and released on his own recognizance with no bond a few hours later, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office’s online records.

Reuters reported that Woods’s representatives did not respond immediately when asked to confirm the reports.

Woods, who is currently sidelined from competition after having his fourth back surgery in April, said last week that he felt better than he had in years and had no plans to retire from competitive golf.

“Presently, I’m not looking ahead,” Woods, 41, wrote on his website.

“I can’t twist for another two and a half to three months. Right now, my sole focus is rehab and doing what the doctors tell me. I am concentrating on short-term goals.”

This is not the first time Woods has made headlines away from the golf course. His private life unravelled in late 2009 over allegations about affairs with several women and ultimately led to the end of his marriage.

Those allegations followed a bizarre early morning car accident outside his Florida home that rapidly ballooned into a fully-fledged sex scandal which turned his previously unblemished life and career upside down.

Woods, 41, who has undergone multiple back surgeries in recent years, hasn’t played competitive golf since he was forced to pull out of the Dubai Desert Classic in February.

His most recent operation was just more than a month ago when he underwent fusion surgery on his back.

Woods said in a blog post published Wednesday that “it was instant nerve relief.”

