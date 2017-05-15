Three Feared Dead As Agatu Community Boils Again

A report by Daily Post claims that three persons have been feared killed in Agatu local government of Benue state.

According to the report, an internal crisis broke out in Ogbai community in the area early Monday, May 15. Among the victims was one Mr Aboje Otene, a youth leader in Agatu otherwise known as philosopher.

A source quoted in the report said the problem started during the weekend when Otene led some youths to Ogbai after some Fulani herdsmen had reported to him about their cows that were allegedly killed in the community by their youths.

“When the chairman went there to ask them why they killed Fulani cows without reporting to him, they allegedly got angry and started beating him.

“He came back home with the promise to go back to Ogbai the following morning for the resolution of the problem.

However, when he got there with just few of his men, the people of Ogbai had already set up a gang and immediately they saw him and his men they started firing at them.

“Otene never commanded his men to fire back because the bullet did not penetrate into their bodies, so he went into their midst, trying to calm them down but they grabbed and killed him and three others on the spot,” the source said.

The development has since forced many residents of the area to vacate their homes for fear of possible reprisal from the other community.

When contacted, however, the Benue state police spokesman, Moses Yamu said the command has not being briefed on the incident.

Comments

comments