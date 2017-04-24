Suspended Judges: Arraign Now Or Allow Them Resume Work – SAN Tells FG

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Sebastine Hon, on Monday called on the Federal Government and the National Judicial Council to stop what he described as inhuman and degrading treatment meted out to judges placed on suspension on allegations of corruption but never arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction.

Hon, an author of vastly used legal books, said in a statement, that the Federal Government along with its relevant agencies, including the Department of State Service and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, should immediately arraign the affected judges or allow them to return to work.

Those in the category of judges referred to by the SAN are Justice Inyang Okoro of the Supreme Court and Justice James Agbadu-Fishim of the National Industrial Court.

Hon noted that the judges’ rights to dignity of their persons and freedom from torture and inhuman or degrading treatment guaranteed by the Constitution and some judicial authorities were being violated by not being tried or allowed to sit.

The lawyer said the treatment meted out to Justices Okoro and Agbadu-Fishim fitted into the scope of mob justice and appeal to favourable public opinion.

He said while he was in support of fight against corruption especially in the judiciary, such approach of the fight which failed to comply with the provisions of the Constitution could only achieve short-term results.

He stated, “Without formally arraigning the affected Judicial Officers before courts of competent jurisdiction; without also discharging them administratively of the offences alleged against them; and under this extra-judicially punitive stand of the State, depriving them of the right to exercise their judicial functions is a clear violation of this all-important section of the Constitution.

“Again, I boldly say this is squarely antithetical to our valued democratic ethos. Western countries and indeed the international community might be goading us on; but pray, can they treat their citizens this way too?

“What of the litigants whose cases are suffering because of the restraining orders on these Justices and Judges who have not been found guilty of the allegations levelled against them but who are restrained from discharging their judicial functions?

“In conclusion, while mob justice and appeal to favourable public opinion might achieve short-term results, these end being the ineffective longer routes.

“While I support the fight against corruption, especially in/of the judiciary, I am strongly persuaded that the Constitution of Nigeria must always be protected. It is an insidious invasion of the Constitution if we no longer abide by its sacred provisions but permit state agencies unbridled powers to determine citizens’ fates arbitrarily without recourse to the courts.

“It is either the affected Justices and judges are permitted to go back to the discharge of their judicial functions or they are arraigned in court – to have their rights determined formally.”

He described the experience of the two judges as harrowing and punitive as well as a violation of their civil rights.

He stated, “It is most harrowing and punitive to continue to keep some Justices and judges in suspense concerning their civil rights and obligations – all in the name of fighting corruption. That is not the way to go, I make bold to say.

