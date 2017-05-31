Suicide Car bombing kills many in Kabul

Afghan officials said at least 50 people have been killed or wounded in a suicide car bombing in the Afghanistan capital of Kabul.

There were also reports of many being injured.

According to reports, the car bombing occurred at the gate of the German embassy.

Earlier reports had spoken of a huge explosion that sent clouds of black smoke spiraling over the center of the city in an area near the presidential palace and foreign embassies.

Houses hundreds of meters away from the blast were damaged with windows and doors blown off their hinges.

Some people nearby who tweeted about the attack said it must the biggest explosion in the city this year.

Comments

comments