South African ”Cannibal’ Who Slaughtered A Woman And Fed On Her Dies From Police Gunshot

A 23-year-old man accused of abducting, murdering and then eating his victim in KwaBhaca – formerly Mount Frere died on Tuesday morning.

Aphiwe Mapekula is said to have died at the Nelson Mandela Central Hospital‚ where he was admitted after he was shot by police who were trying to apprehend him.

Health department provincial spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo confirmed the death.

“He was admitted to the Nelson Mandela Central Hospital after being transferred from Madzikane KaZulu Hospital with gunshot wounds, and needed emergency surgery. He, unfortunately, died in the early hours of [Tuesday] morning at about 4.35am‚” said Kupelo.

Mapekula was alleged to have abducted a 35-year-old woman identified as Thembisa Masumpa‚ from the centre of town, he then took her to his home, before killing her and eating her flesh.

According to reports, the Police were called to a crime scene on Saturday‚ where the 35-year-old woman had been beheaded.

Police said the suspect Mapekula was busy feeding on the dead body. He allegedly ignored several warning shots to deter him and even when he was shot and wounded in the arm‚ leg and abdomen‚ he continued eating the woman’s flesh.

