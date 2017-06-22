Six European Countries Deport 34 Nigerians

Thirty-four Nigerians deported from six European countries for immigration-related offences arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Thursday.

The deportees, who arrived at 6.30a.m, were sent back home from Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Austria, Belgium and Hungary.

The deportees, who comprised 32 males and two females, were brought back in a chartered Airblue Panorama aircraft.

The spokesman of the Lagos Airport Police Command, confirmed the development, saying “this morning, we received 34 Nigerians who were brought back from Europe. They were made up of 32 males and two females. ”

He said all the deportees were alleged to have committed immigration-related offences in their host countries.

Alabi said the deportees were received by officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and the Police.

Also on ground to receive them were officials the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

The deportees were profiled by immigration authorities and were allowed to depart to their various destinations.

It will be recalled that 90 Nigerians were deported from nine European countries in April for committing similar offences.

They were deported from Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, Luxembourg, Austria, Belgium, Spain and Hungary.

