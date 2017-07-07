Shehu Sani Walks Out Of EFCC Event After Sighting El-Rufai

A little drama played out, Thursday, at the launching of the Kaduna Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in the state when the Senator representing Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani angrily walked out of the event after sighting the Kaduna state Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai who was equally invited to the occasion.

The two big politicians who were good friends before but have turned arch enemies were both invited to the launch of the anti-graft zonal office by EFCC.

But Senator Sani drove out immediately the governor arrived.

The senator also berated the anti-graft agency for, according to him, inviting characters who do not qualify or tally with what the agency stands and fights for, saying, “I honoured the invitation to launch the zonal office of the EFCC and to participate in a stakeholder’s forum.

“I don’t think someone invited in this event fits into the philosophy and principles of the EFCC.

“I don’t know how the EFCC can squarely investigate corruption cases in Kaduna with some of this characters cutting the tape of their new abode,” Mr. Sani said.

Efforts by people at the gate to convince the Senator to return to the event proved abortive.

Other dignitaries who attended the event were the Senator representing Kaduna North, Sulaiman Hunkuyi, immediate past governor of the state, Ramalan Yero, the EFCC Acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu, and the representative of Shehu Idris, the Emir of Zazzau, among others.

Recall that the two politicians have been at daggers drawn for quite some time now.

Even a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC and former Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa/NEPAD in the 7th National Assembly, Hon. Ibrahim Bello Rigachikun, in an interview with Vanguard’s Dirisu Yakubu sometime this year gave the true bone of contention between Governor Nasir El-Rufai and Senator Shehu Sani.

