Friday , September 15 2017
Glo Data Plans
Home / News / Local News / ‘Where Is The Sharia?, You Hypocrite’ – Muslims Call 0ut Sen. Yerima

‘Where Is The Sharia?, You Hypocrite’ – Muslims Call 0ut Sen. Yerima

Malena Onoruvwe 6 hours ago Local News Leave a comment

A lot has been written and said about former Zamfara State governor Sani Yerima’s son’s wedding.

from the pre-wedding photos, extravagant ceremonies, the expensive shoes, clothes to the brand new 2017 BMW X6 worth N25 million, a house in Asokoro plus cash gift allegedly gifted to the couple by Governor Yari.

Senator Yerima gained a tremendous amount of popularity among his people after he introduced Sharia law in Zamfara State. So I guess they expected the wedding to be a low key affair. Check out some of the comments made about the grand ceremonies….

 

Comments

comments

Tags

About Malena Onoruvwe

Check Also

No Igbo Person Is In Support Of IPOB Agitation For Biafra – Okorocha

Like Tweet +1 Pin Share WhatsAppImo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has rejected reports that some …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by Hellowebs!
© Copyright 2011 - 2017, All Rights Reserved