Shameful! 50-Years Old Policeman Rapes 15 Months Old Baby In Bayelsa

The Police Command in Bayelsa State has confirmed the arrest of a 50-years-old man for allegedly defiling a 15-months-old baby girl at the Swali area of Yenagoa.

The Spokesman of the command, DSP Asinim Butswat, confirmed on Thursday in Yenagoa that the case had been incidented with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and that investigation was under way.

“But we are still awaiting the medical report from the hospital which will provide details to work with,” Asinim said.

Meanwhile, Mrs Dise Ogbise, the Chairperson of Bayelsa chapter of International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), reported the matter to the police.

She described the development as a “barbaric and ‎wicked” act capable of impeding the healthy development of the child.

“It is barbaric and inhuman. We condemn it and call on mothers to be vigilant and careful with their girl children,” she said.

The suspect, identified as Oku Ekanem, was arrested by the men of the state Anti-Crime squad known as `Door Akpor’.

The incident, which occurred at about 1a.m. on Monday, sparked off anger among residents, particularly women lawyers who took up the case and vowed to ensure the prosecution of the suspect.

The accused, who was alleged to be a lover to Madam Blessing Joshua, the 40-year-old mother of the victim, was caught while defiling the crying child.

Narrating how the incident happened, the mother of the victim told FIDA that: “It happened on Monday at about 1 a.m. I was watching television with my neighbor till late.

“It was not quite long, I heard the scream of my child and ran to the side, but was shocked when I saw him defiling my child.

“He claimed it was the work of the devil and I told him that this would be last time the devil would use him and that I would take up the matter.

“He pleaded and barricaded the door to prevent me from calling the neighbors.

“But I tricked him and ran outside with my child to call the Police Patrol team at our junction.”

Comments

comments