Security Guard Steals Employer’s N2m Generator First Day At Work

A newly-employed 35-year-old security guard, Akinwale Akinduro, who allegedly stole his employer’s generator valued at N2m on the first day of assumption of duty, was on Monday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Akinduro was, however, released on a bail of N500, 000.

Akinduro, whose residential address was not provided, is standing trial on a charge of stealing to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Mrs J.O. Awope, who gave the ruling, also asked the accused to produce two sureties as part of the bail condition.

She said the sureties must be gainfully employed and should show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

According to the Police Prosecutor, Insp. Ezekiel Ayorinde, the accused committed the offences on Dec. 2, 2016, at Agege, a Lagos suburb.

He said the accused stole a 20 KVA generator valued at N2m, the property of the complainant, Mrs Sidikatu Oyeleye.

Ayorinde said the complainant employed the accused as a guard to protect the generator, but the generator was stolen the day he started work.

“The following morning after the accused started work, the complainant discovered that the generator was missing and the accused was nowhere to be found.

“All efforts made by the complainant to find her generator and the accused were unsuccessful as the accused’s phone was switched off.

“He was later arrested on May 22 by the police,” he told the court.

The offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The section stipulates three years imprisonment for offenders.

The case was adjourned until July 26 for mention.

Comments

comments