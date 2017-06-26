Why I sacked my Cabinet – Wike

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers said the dissolution of the State Executive Council was to ensure better performance of the machinery of government.

The governor stated this on Sunday at a Thanksgiving service over the victory of Mr Evans Bipi, the Majority Whip of the State House of Assembly, in the rerun election for Ogu/Bolu state constituency in the House of Assembly.

Wike noted that the dissolution was carried out at the right time after due consultation with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

“The dissolution was done to enable the machinery of government to move the state forward; this is when you know those who are loyal and those who are not loyal.

“There is no crack in government; we are working together. The dissolution was done in consultation with the leadership of PDP in the state,’’ Wike said.

According to him, his administration will work with those who are loyal while those who are not loyal will be dropped.

“Those who are not loyal will be shown the way out, those who are loyal will come back. When you are going into another dispensation, you have to put things in order,” Wike said.

The governor, who also assured that his administration would continue to deliver on its electoral promises to the people, commended Bipi for his unwavering loyalty at all times.

“When people never gave us hope, Evans Bipi was reliable; Bipi is a very loyal and committed person,” he said.

The governor said that Bipi was among the first group of supporters that the party had in the State.

Wike lauded the people of Ogu/Bolo council for supporting Bipi all through the re-run elections in the area.

The Governor urged contractors handling rehabilitation of schools in Ogu/Bolo council to ensure early completion.

Bipi, in his remarks, reiterated the resolve of the people of Ogu/Bolo to support the Wike-led government.

The former First lady of Nigeria, Mrs Patience Jonathan, former members of the Rivers Executive Council, religious leaders and Caretaker Committee Chairmen graced the occasion.

