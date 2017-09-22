Ronaldo, Messi And Neymar Make Shortlist Of 2017 FIFA Football Awards

The final nominees for a host of The Best FIFA Football Awards have been revealed at an event in London as the countdown to the ceremony itself in England’s capital on October 23 begins.

This year, the Best FIFA Men’s Player 2016 Cristiano Ronaldo is once more in the final three, with long-time rival for FIFA’s top individual award Lionel Messi also in the top trio, alongside his former Barcelona team-mate Neymar.

See the full nominee list below…

Men’s Player

* Cristiano Ronaldo (POR / Real Madrid)

* Lionel Messi (ARG – FC Barcelona)

* Neymar (BRA – FC Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain)

Women’s Player

* Deyna Castellanos (VEN – Santa Clarita Blue Heat/Florida State Seminoles)

* Carli Lloyd (USA – Houston Dash/Manchester City Women)

* Lieke Martens (NED – FC Barcelona Femeni)

Men’s Coach

* Massimiliano Allegri (ITA – Juventus)

* Antonio Conte (ITA – Chelsea)

* Zinedine Zidane (FRA – Real Madrid)

Women’s Coach

* Nils Nielsen (DEN – Danish national team)

* Gerard Precheur (FRA – Olympique Lyonnais Feminin)

* Sarina Wiegman (NED – Netherlands national team)

Goalkeeper

* Gianluigi Buffon (ITA – Juventus)

* Keylor Navas (CRC – Real Madrid)

* Manuel Neuer (GER – FC Bayern Munich)

Puskas Award

* Kevin-Prince Boateng (Las Palmas)

* Alejandro Camargo (Universidad de Concepcion)

* Deyna Castellanos (Venezuela U-17)

* Moussa Dembele (Celtic)

* Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)

* Aviles Hurtado (Tijuana Xolos)

* Mario Mandzukic (Juventus)

* Oscarine Masuluke (Baroka FC)

* Nemanja Matic (Chelsea)

* Jordi Mboula (FC Barcelona U-19)

Fan Award

* Borussia Dortmund supporters

* Celtic supporters

* FC Copenhagen supporters

