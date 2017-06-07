Robbers kill 4 policemen in multiple bank robberies

Wednesday , June 7 2017
Charles Igbinidu 4 hours ago Local News Leave a comment

Robbers on Tuesday killed four policemen in multiple bank robbery attacks in Iwo, Osun State

The attacks, which were targeted at three banks on Bowen University road, Iwo, were carried out at 4.pm.

Confirming the attacks, the police spokesperson, Mr. Folashade Odoro, said the incidents claimed four policemen.

Odoro said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Fimihan Adeoye, other top officers and DSS chiefs were presently in Iwo to deliberate on how to apprehend the hoodlums.

The incident led to pandemonium as some students and residents sustained injuries as they scampered for safety. (NAN)

