Residents Flee Ondo Community Over Soldiers, Militants’ Clash

Following the clash between the troops of the Nigeria Army under Operation Delta Safe and a militant group at Ajakpa creek in Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State, some of residents of the community have reportedly left the community.

No fewer than three soldiers and 15 members of the militant group lost their lives while several others were seriously injured in a gun battle which occurred Monday morning.

The leader of the militant group, Ossy Ibori, was also killed in the battle.

But the Coordinator of the Joint Media Centre, Abubakar Abdullah, said in a statement that the only one soldier was killed in the battle.

A source in the community disclosed that some residents were relocating from the community and other neighbouring communities.

The source said, “As of this time many people have been leaving the community because of fear of stray bullets. No one knew that that notorious militant leader and his group were in the creek of the community.

” The incident has caused tension in the area. People are running away.”

The source added that there was heavy presence of security men in the area.

The military men were said to be searching for other members of the militant group who may still be hiding in the creeks.

It was also gathered that the officers and men of the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigeria Army in Akure had moved to the area to join other sister security agencies in search of the fleeing militants.

Speaking with our correspondent, the Public Relations Officer of the brigade, Captain Ojo Adelegan, said there was no tension in the area.

On the residents fleeing the communities, Adelegan said, ” It is not impossible to have such thing in a circumstance like this, but I think we are there to ensure peace returned to the area and that is what we are doing right now.”

Comments

comments