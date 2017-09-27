Wednesday , September 27 2017
Home / News / Local News / “Release Nnamdi Kanu’s Corpse If You Have Killed Him”- Brother To IPOB Leader Tells Army

“Release Nnamdi Kanu’s Corpse If You Have Killed Him”- Brother To IPOB Leader Tells Army

Malena Onoruvwe 3 hours ago Local News Leave a comment

The younger brother of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has called on the Nigerian Army to release the corpse of the secessionist group leader if they have killed him.

The younger Kanu had an interview today where he said that since the September 14th “invasion” of his brother’s home by military officers, no one knows the whereabouts of his brother, Nnamdi as well as their parents. He called on the international community to help in calling on the Federal government to release his brother dead or alive.

“It is either they, that is the soldiers, captured him or killed him when they attacked our house. If they captured him, they should release him to the police, and if they have killed him, they should produce the corpse because he was last seen moments before the raid,” he said.

 

Comments

comments

Tags

About Malena Onoruvwe

Check Also

IPOB: Kanu Not Being Held By Nigerian Govt, May Be Hiding – Lai Mohammed

Like Tweet +1 Pin Share WhatsAppThe Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by Hellowebs!
© Copyright 2011 - 2017, All Rights Reserved