“Release Nnamdi Kanu’s Corpse If You Have Killed Him”- Brother To IPOB Leader Tells Army

The younger brother of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has called on the Nigerian Army to release the corpse of the secessionist group leader if they have killed him.

The younger Kanu had an interview today where he said that since the September 14th “invasion” of his brother’s home by military officers, no one knows the whereabouts of his brother, Nnamdi as well as their parents. He called on the international community to help in calling on the Federal government to release his brother dead or alive.

“It is either they, that is the soldiers, captured him or killed him when they attacked our house. If they captured him, they should release him to the police, and if they have killed him, they should produce the corpse because he was last seen moments before the raid,” he said.

