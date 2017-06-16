Ramadan: Kano Govt Feeds 930,000 Muslims

The Kano State Government has fed over 930,000 fasting Muslims, from first day of the month of Ramadan to date.‎

The Chairman of the Committee on Ramadan Feeding and Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the Government House, Kano on Thursday.

He said that 250 people each from 186 centres across the state received food daily to break their fast.

“Feeding 250 people from each of the 186 centres will give their numbers to 46,500 daily, and if multiplied by 30 days of the month of Ramadan, the number rises to over 1.395 million people,” he said.

Garba also commended the state Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje for sustaining the yearly Ramadan feeding, despite the present paucity of fund.

The Commissioner disclosed that the committee had so far achieved its objective and succeeded in both distribution of the food items and supervision.

According to him, the state government has approved additional menu including Spaghetti and Macaroni as well as other items.

He urged well-to-do Muslims in the state to complement government’s effort as the programme was aimed at assisting the poor in the society.

