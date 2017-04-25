Punch Demand Apology As Aso Rock Recall Expelled Reporter

The Director-General of the Department of State Security, Lawal Daura, has ordered immediate recall of the expelled State House correspondent of The Punch, Olalekan Adetayo.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement to the chairman of the State House Press Corps, Musa Ubale.

The Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the President, Bashir Abubakar, had on Monday quizzed and expelled Adetayo following his story on the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari. Presidential spokesman Mr Femi Adesina had said his office was not consulted before the reporter was expelled, reiterating Buhari’s commitment to press freedom. But Shehu stated late Monday night: “We just got a clearance from Malam Lawal Daura, the DG SSS, to recall Lekan to the Villa. Please, come along with him tomorrow (today) .

The Special Adviser on Media, Femi Adesina and I will resolve the issues. “Please, advise the correspondents and the rest of your members to handle this with maturity. It will not help anyone to start daring the security. Lekan should be assured that he is safe. We will straighten out everything.”

Meanwhile, Punch Newspaper has demanded for apology from the Chief Security Officer, CSO, to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Abubakar,it said “…what this situation requires is not a soft landing for a security operative who acted beyond his brief.

“What Abubakar deserves is a stinging reprimand from his superiors, heavy censure from his principal and the outrage of all right-thinking members of the society.”

