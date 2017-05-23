Prominent Nigerians including Osinbajo, Babangida prevail on Kano Govt to stop probe of Emir Sanusi

The Kano State House of Assembly Monday suspended the probe of the Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammad Sanusi II, following the intervention of several prominent Nigerians including acting President Yemi Osinbajo, former military rulers, General Ibrahim Babangida, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

The prominent Nigerians were reported to have prevailed on the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, to ask the state assembly to let go of the probe in the interest of peace in the state.

Accordingly, the House resolved to drop the probe following a plea through a letter by Ganduje, which was read by the speaker, Kabiru Alhassan Rirum, on the floor of the assembly Monday.

On Sunday, a coalition of civil society groups in the state had also joined in calling on the legislators to stop the exercise.

In his letter, Ganduje said he was calling for the investigation to be dropped as a result of intervention by highly placed personalities in the matter.

These personalities, according to the letter, included the acting president; party leaders; former heads of state, Babangida and Abubakar; the Sultan of Sokoto; and businessmen and indigenes of the state, Aliko Dangote and Aminu Dantata.

Ganduje said though he was reluctant to interfere in the activities of the state’s legislative arm, he was appealing to the lawmakers to “temper justice with mercy” and allow peace to prevail.

“Much as I recognise your independence as a separate arm of government and which has the right to investigate the emir, I am pleading with you to allow peace to prevail,” he stated.

Ganduje’s letter also recalled the peace meeting with Emir Sanusi in Kaduna, where the emir had admitted his mistakes and apologised to him.

“There is no gainsaying that Emir Muhammad Sunusi II has admitted all his faults and mistakes and agreed to make adjustments. I think at this juncture, we should allow peace as has been achieved to continue,” the governor said.

Comments

comments