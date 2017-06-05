Prof. Osotimehin Dies At 68

Professor Babatunde Osotimehin, 68, the Executive Director of UNFPA, is dead.

The former Nigerian minister of health is reported to have died on Sunday.

His death has been confirmed by family and UNFPA sources.

Before he became health minister, Osotimehin, was the Director General of National Agency for Control of AIDS (NACA)and was also a former Provost of the College of Medicine at the University of Ibadan.

He became the CEO of UNFPA in November 2010.

According to ranking, he holds the rank of Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Late Osotimehin attended Igbobi College between 1966 and 1971.

After his medical studies at the University of Ibadan, he received a doctorate in medicine from the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom, in 1979.

Osotimehin has consistently advanced the cause of youth and gender, within the context of reproductive health and rights.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have taken to the social media to express their condolences.

The Ministry of Budget, Kaduna State, tweeted: “We commiserate with the family of former Nigerian Minister of Health & Head of UNFPA, Babatunde Osotimehin, a friend of KDSG who died today.”

Official Sadok‏ said: “Still in shock! Babatunde Osotimehin, former health minister is dead!! Nigeria indeed has lost a gem. RIP.”

“RIP our dear Renowned Babatunde Osotimehin…Condolences to the family!,” Prince Obi‏ tweeted.

